No fewer than 40 people who came in contact with a young man who reportedly died of Lassa Fever have been placed under intensive medical examinations.

This is even as Osun State Government said despite the incident; there is no outbreak of Lassa Fever disease in any part of the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, said in a statement that there is no cause for panic by residents of the state over the alleged spread of the disease in the state.

Baderinwa said there has not been any report on the spread of the disease by the medical personnel who are observing these people at the isolated centre.

According to him, “There is no reason for anybody to panic on the report of a suspected Lassa fever case in the state. What was reported is an isolated death case of a young man who came from a neighbouring state. The young man who was suspected of carrying Lassa fever disease from the neighbouring state died at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife.

“As a proactive measure, the medical personnel had to quarantine those who had contact with the strayed deceased for observation. This is a normal medical procedure, and does not mean the quarantined people are possibly carrying lassa fever disease.

“As at today, there has not been any other confirmed Lassa fever case except that of the young man from a neighbouring state that died at the OAUTHC.

“All necessary steps to prevent the outbreak of this disease or any other one in Osun had been pro actively taken. Filth and dirt’s are been regularly taken care of, while medical personnel had been on red alert to ensure any unexpected disease outbreak is contained.

“As far as prevention is concerned, Osun government has been proactive while all curative efforts are already set in place.

“We urge people to make sure that their environment is clean and keep their foodstuffs away from rodents.

Meanwhile, medical doctors in the State have visited major markets in Osogbo, Osun State Capital to sensitise traders on Lassa Fever.

The Chairman of NMA in the state, Dr Tokunbo Olajumoke, led the team of doctors to Akindeko and Olu-Ode markets where they addressed the traders and educate them on the existence of Lassa Fever, the symptoms of the fever and the appropriate steps to take in case such symptoms are noticed.

Olajumoke told the traders that the outbreak of Lassa fever in Ondo state was a delicate signal for the people of Osun state and urged the traders to be careful with rats on the raw foodstuff.

“The vector (rats) are very close to the people in the market and when they (rats) touch what they (traders) sell, the buyers who consume the food would be infected.

“It is very paramount to sensitize the traders on this and that’s why we embarked on this awareness tour to major markets in Osogbo and we are talking to the people in the local language and in a manner that they can understand and get the message so that we can prevent Lassa Fever rather than waiting to treat people when infected.

“As you are aware, Lassa Fever is already ravaging Ondo state which is very close to Osun.

“We have recorded a death in Osun as a result of Lassa Fever at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Osun here and it was confirmed.

“Also, 40 people are currently quarantined at isolated centers and they are under close examination to determine if they have been infected. We realised that prevention is better than cure and that was why we came out to sensitize traders today.

The leader of the market women at Akindeko market, Alhaja Sidikat Abidogun, after listening to the doctors commended the NMA for the initiative and urges the doctors to intensify the campaign and cover more markets so that majority of the people would be aware of the scourge.