President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed door with former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting took place immediately after President Buhari received letters of credence from the Ambassador of Niger to Nigeria, Mr. Alat Mogaskia; the High Commissioner of Ghana, Mr. Rashid Bawa; and that of Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Nigeria, Most Rev. Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi.

The former Head of State declined to speak to State House correspondents after the meeting, which lasted for less than one hour.

NAN reports that barely 90 minutes after his meeting with Abdulsalami, the President also met behind closed doors with two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress — Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande.

NAN reliably gathered that the two APC chieftains were in the Villa to console the President, who lost two members of his extended family in Daura recently.

NAN observed that Tinubu was visiting the Presidential Villa for the first time since his appointment by President Buhari as APC Chief Mediator.