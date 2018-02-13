In order to build resilience and provide livelihoods, the Federal Government plans to train 11,300 persons displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, says Sen. Chris Ngige, the Minister, Labour and Employment.

Ngige said this at the inauguration of the programme on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

The minister was represented by Mr Ibrahim Jibiya, the Director, Skills, in the Ministry.

He said that the beneficiaries would be trained under the Skill Acquisition Programmes of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

He said that the programme would help to fast track rehabilitation, resettlement and stabilisation in the war-ravaged region.

Ngige said that the Federal Government accorded priority to youth and women empowerment through skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programmes.

“The president is determined to empower youths and women through articulated policies and programmes, to create job opportunities and enhance wealth creation in the society.

“Employment is a key component of individual and national development. It provides platforms for supporting and fulfilling individual personal achievements and goals as well as contributing to the national economy.”

The minister lauded the Borno State Government over its agriculture transformation programme designed to diversify the state’s economy.

Earlier, the NDE Director-General, Alhaji Nasiru Argungu, said the agency would train 4,000 persons in Borno, 3,100 in Yobe, 2,500 in Adamawa and 1,700 in Gombe.

According to him, 70 per cent of the beneficiaries will be women and the vulnerable, adding that the beneficiaries will be exposed to various trades.

He listed the trades to include the production of pomade, soap, jelly, perfumes, tie and dye and hair dressing, among others.

“The male beneficiaries will be trained in carpentry, block moulding, auto-mechanic and GSM repairs,’’ the NDE boss said.

He said that the agency had designated training centres in the participating states while monthly stipends would be paid to the trainees.

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno State commended the Federal Government for the gesture, saying that it would go a long way in improving the social and economic well-being of the displaced persons.

Shettima called for the expansion of the training scheme to enhance participation in the programme.