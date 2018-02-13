The Kaduna State House of Assembly has passed the Bill for a Law to regulate the state Livestock Sector with the aim of regulating the activities of Livestock.

The passage came after the House stepped aside the section 3, paragraph 7 of the standard of the house to allow the third reading of the bill.

Speaking with newsmen after the passage of the bill into Law Chairman House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry, Hon. Kassim Iliyasawa, said because “we patronized meat daily this is something we need to regulate the entire activities because our population is growing, we are almost 10 million people residing in the state we consume it daily.”

Iliyasawa who also the chairman house committee on agriculture stressed the need to regulate activities o the livestock.

He noted that due to the level of its importance the house has enernomously accepted the bill. Adding that some of the benefits of the bill that un suspected individuals will not be subjected to hazard and risks.

Saying that “meat in the state is going to be sanitized the state will now compete with Netherlands, United State of America, the state will be unique and will set a good example.

He said some specific sanctions has been provided in the law, Stressing the need to enlighten the people of the state on the importance of the law.

Similarly, the House referred nine bills to various committees for in depth studies to be reported back to the House on 21st and 22nd of march respectively. Some of the bills include, the bill to regulate the distribution,marketing and sales of liquor and spirit in Kaduna State, Kaduna State anti-corruption law, 2017, and a bill to substitute the Kaduna State Registration of Business Premises, law 199.