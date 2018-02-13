The Senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye, says he is not afraid of going to prison.

Melaye said this on Tuesday on the floor of the senate while drawing the attention of the upper legislative chamber to the charges filed against him by the federal government.

The government had accused Melaye of framing Edward David, chief of staff to Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, over the alleged assassination attempt on his life.

The senator argued that those who attempted to kill him in April were paraded by the police.

He wondered why the federal government would quote the police as saying he gave false information in the naming of the suspects.

Vowing not to be intimidated, Melaye said he would continue to criticise any public office holder.

“Edward is the chief of staff to Kogi state governor and Taofeek is the caretaker chairman of Ijumu local government of Kogi state. I stated this in my statement to the Nigerian police,” Melaye said.

“As a result of that information, they immediately moved to the residence of Alhaji Taofeek where ammunition were recovered immediately that morning. If naming suspects now becomes misinformation, I am wondering. The police swung into action. The tactical command of the IGP swung into action.

“Ten days after, they apprehended six out of the ten that came to kill me. Not only were they apprehended, the spokesperson of the Nigerian police paraded them in a national press conference.

“Not only were they paraded, the spokesperson of the Nigerian police informed Nigerians that all the riffles used for their missions have to be recovered by the police. Not only were the ammunition recovered, confessional statements have been made by those who were directly involved and they also invited this same Taofeek.

“I shall continue to speak. I shall continue to ask questions. I shall continue to criticise any public officer including the president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I have conquered fear, I am not afraid of the prison. The last administration arrested me 14 times, Abacha’s government detained me. Babangida’s government detained me. I am not afraid of the prison. It is built because of human beings but we will not stop speaking the truth.

“In an unjust society, silence is a crime. The battle to bring Nigeria back on track from these criminals in power is a battle of no retreat no surrender and I am ready to fight the federal government on this matter and I will fight with the last drop of my blood.”