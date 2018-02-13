The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that the State‘s Anti-Grazing Law would be amended to protect herdsmen from undue assault from members of the public.

Fayose hinted this during a visit to Ipao-Ekiti in the wake of the killing of a farmer by suspected herdsmen. It was also learnt that some herdsmen lost their cattle in the community to the crisis.

Tunde Olayemi, 32, was killed on Sunday in Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking, the Governor promised to set up a five-man committee that would investigate the root cause of the killings in the town.

He also promised to compensate the bereaved family and the affected Fulani herdsmen who lost their cattle. The Governor also said he would amend the Anti-Grazing Law such that anyone who kills herdsmen’s cattle would be jailed for a year.

He appealed to the people of Ipao and their leaders to ensure that there is no reprisal.

“I appeal to you to ensure you live peacefully with the Fulani herdsmen in our community. We want a peaceful situation and don’t allow any reprisals.

“We will investigate and get the root cause of this sad development and particularly why this community has become a flashpoint so we can find a lasting solution to it.

“The security operatives have been deployed in to your town and would secure place,” he said.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Abdullahi Chafe, assured that he was holding a meeting with all other security operatives, such as the State Security Services, Civil Defense Corps, army and the mobile police on how to mobilise their men to secure the community.

“I am holding a security meeting with all other security operatives to discuss how we would secure the community with our men. The reason why this community has become a flashpoint is because it is a border town. We will be on top of the situation and this would no longer happen,” he said.