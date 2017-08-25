President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed the main reason he allowed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to visit him in London while he was there on 104-day medical leave.

Speaking with state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, the President said he monitored Osinbajo’s activities on the television while he was abroad.

He described Osinbajo’s performance during the period as “commendable;” and explained that he invited him to London so that he could thank him for his efforts.

He said, “The efforts by the Vice President were commendable. He used his intellect to run all over the place. I was seeing him 24 hours on the Nigerian Television Authority.

“I congratulated him and I allowed him to come and see me to thank him personally for what he has done.”

The president also said he was happy about the various national prayers held for his quick recovery, noting that the prayers cut across all religions and ethnic groups.

He made reference to those who protested in front of the Abuja House, London, demanding that he returns to the country or resign.

He said now that he had returned, he hoped that the Nigerians would also come and join him.

Buhari, who returned to the country on Saturday, August 19 after spending 104 days in the British capital, London, spoke at a meeting he had with state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “I am very happy with the national prayers that cut across religions and ethnicity; people were praying.

“In fact, some groups in London came and sang the national anthem and asked that I should go back home. Indeed, I have come back home. I hope those who went there are not stuck there; they will come back and join us.

“Those that are stuck there with the Brexit, I hope they have weighed the implications that it won’t affect them, including those that have property there.

“Those who are not paying tax here, I hope when they sell their property there, they will bring some of the money here. We need it very badly here.”

Buhari had earlier attended a Juma’at service inside a mosque near his office.