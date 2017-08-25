Edo State Government has threatened to deal with operators of illegal commercial toilets in markets across the state.

It said many of the illegal commercial toilets were unkempt and found to disposed excreta, silt, to public drain which was not tolerable.

State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Hon. Reginald Okun, gave the threat when he led a team of health officials to seal some of the toilets.

Okun said the steps were to ensure a clean and orderly city adding that defaulters of sanitation and pollution management law would be prosecuted.

He stated that the state government would no longer condone illegal operation of commercial toilet that could pose danger to the health of people living in the locality.

The Commissioner enjoined all who must operate such business to seek the necessary approval from the necessary quarters to avoid being caught by the law.