The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has closed registration for the 2018 unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME).

Fabian Benjamin, spokesman of the board, announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement said candidates who paid and obtained pins but have not been able to register have 24 hours to complete their registration.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) wishes to inform the general public that the sale of 2018 UTME application is closed,” he said.

“However, the public is urged to note that all candidates who paid and obtained pins and could not unsuccessfully register at the close of sale are allowed to quickly within 24 hours complete their registration as no complaints would be entertained afterwards.

“For purposes of emphasis, this applies to only candidates who had initiated registration processes and have paid and procured the registration epins but could not register at the close of sales.

“Take note that candidates are not to generate any profile code for the purpose of 2018 UTME registration as doing so would have no effect and a waste of time and resources.”

The statement said over 1.6 million candidates applied within the three months that registration was open.

“The board commenced the sale of the 2018 UTME registration on the 6th of December 2017 and was to close on the 6th of February, 2018 but extended to 11th of February, 2018,” it said.

“At the close of pin vending a total of 1,662,818 candidates paid and obtained the epins while 1,650,547 had successfully registered for the 2018 UTME. The difference are the numbers outstanding who have not registered but are holding the epins and are now allowed to register within 24 hours.”