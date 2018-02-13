Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on Monday, charged soldiers training young officers of 76 regular intake NATRAC to demonstrate a high sense of professional conduct while discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai was speaking at the graduating ceremony of 2,723 soldiers at the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, on Monday.

Represented by Gen. Mohammed Garba, Commander Artillery, 311 Corps, he said that training undertaken by NATRAC is one of the several measures being taken to adequately prepare troops of the Nigerian Army to be capable of performing their duties effectively.

He explained that this is in line with the vision of the Nigerian Army, which is “to have a Professional Responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.”

He reminded the graduating soldiers that the nation is confronted with a myriad of security challenges that have necessitated the deployment of troops on various task across the country.

“There is, therefore, no alternative to realistic and continuous training, especially at this material time, if the Army is to remain combat ready and capable of performing these task properly in line with the global practices.

“I have been reliably informed that the training package for the young soldiers was performance oriented with emphasis on tactics, navigation, weapon handling, physical fitness and development of team spirit.

Gen. Buratai charged the soldiers to be prepared to put into practice whatever they have learned in the discharge of your constitutional responsibilities.

He said that the Nigerian Army demands a high level of selfless service, courage, discipline, integrity and respect for others and above all absolute loyalty.

The army chief reassured the soldiers of the support of the authority by providing them with needed logistics to sustain its programmes.

Speaking earlier, the commander of NATRAC, Gen. Babatunde Oyefolu said that the centre would continue to engage in attaining activities towards supporting the Nigerian Army to actualise its quest to have a professional and responsive Army.