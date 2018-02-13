A Daura Road Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna, on Tuesday, remanded a 26-year-old mechanic, Abdulaziz Suleiman, in prison for allegedly raping a neigbour’s daughter.

The Magistrate, Abdulkadir Musa, ordered the remand of the accused, pending the receipt of advice from the ministry of Justice.

The accused, a resident of Mada Close Tudun Wada, Kaduna, was arraigned on a one-count charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Insp. Akinga Akila, had told the court that the accused neighbour, one Ibrahim Abdulrahaman, reported the matter at the Tudun Wada Police Station on Feb. 10.

Akila told the court the accused on Jan. 26, lured the neighbours eight-year-old daughter to his room and had canal knowledge of her.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused had threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone about the incident.

He said that the mother’s victim, however, discovered and alerted other neighbours.

According to the prosecutor, the accused had confessed to the crime during police investigation.

Akila said the offence contravened Section 209 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the accused in prison pending advice from ministry of Justice.

The magistrate, acceded to the prosecutor’s request and ordered the remand of the accused in prison till March 12, when the case would come up for mention.