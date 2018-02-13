Kaduna State Government on Tuesday said it had distributed 15,000 tablet computers to students and teachers as part of effort to enhance teaching and learning in public secondary schools in the state.

Mallam Adamu Mansur, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in the state, said in the Kaduna.

Mansur said the effort was aimed at equipping students in Information Technology (IT) skills to integrate them into the IT world.

“The computers were loaded with the needed programmes and subjects.

“They were distributed to girls in Senior Secondary School I and II in 31 boarding schools.

“The state government will procure additional 7,200 computers for distribution to other boarding students. We will move to Day Schools once we are through with the boarding schools.

“We will continue this way until our senior secondary school students get the tablets.’’

Manssur said the effort would make the students computer literate and compliant.