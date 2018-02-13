Five heavily armed Gunmen at about 1.00 am Tuesday morning kidnapped a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Danbaba Saya-Saya in Kaduna State.

The gunmen stormed Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government area of Kaduna State around where they forced their way into the residence Musa Danbaba Saya-Saya a former State Treasurer of PDP in Kaduna.

Aliyu Musa the son of the politician told PRNigeria that the gunmen invaded the house and abducted his father with two vehicles.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Kaduna State, Mr. Mukhtari Aliyu, told PRNigeria that while the police were yet to confirm the motive of the attack and the kidnapping, the anti-crime team in the state had been activated to rescue the politician.

The Police spokesperson said: “Immediately we got the report, the Commissioner of Police has activated and instructed the anti-crime squad to take all necessary measures to rescue the victim.”

Meanwhile, a close associate of the politician has disclosed that there is no contact with the abductors as of the time of filing this report.

Kidnapping for ransom has assumed a different dimension in some parts of the country.

With the regular arrest and the public parade of the major culprits, there are still growing security concerns on attacks and kidnapping in some villages. The Nigerian police had succeeded in parading many ring-leaders of kidnapping gangs, especially those that operate on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.