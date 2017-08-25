The Nigerian Shippers’ Council on Thursday handed over three renovated secondary schools to the Borno state government as part of its corporate social responsibilities.

The three schools were among those destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

The council said it took up the responsibility to fix three public schools within Maiduguri metropolis when its Executive Secretary/CEO, Hassan Bello, visited the Borno state Governor Kashim Shettima in November 2016.

Following the request of the council’s chief executive, Borno state government recommended Government Day Secondary School Maimalari Barracks, Government Day Secondary School Maiduguri and Government Day Secondary School Zajiri for the renovation.

- Advertisement -

The council’s Director of Corporate Services, Balarabe Sumaila, who handed over the renovated schools to the state ministry of education said the council was limited to only three schools nominated by the Borno state government.

“We would have renovated even ten schools if the state government had nominated them for us.”

Mr. Balarabe declined comments on what it cost the Council to fix the three public schools even as he thanked the Borno State government for giving the council the opportunity to discharge its social responsibility.

Borno state Commissioner of Education, Musa Inuwa Kubo, who represented the state at the event expressed happiness over the council’s gesture.

“Many organisations have actually assisted the state government and so many have made pledges but could not walk the talk in terms of fulfilling the pledges.”