The trial of a former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shema, resumed at the Katsina High Court, on Tuesday, following a Supreme Court ruling which held that the lower court was competent to handle the case of alleged offences of criminal breach of trust, abuse of office and conversion of public funds to the tune of over N11 billion against Shema while he was governor of the state.

Standing trial alongside the former governor were, a former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Sani Makana, a former ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba, and a former Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Governments, Lawal Rufai.

However, the Court, presided over by Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako, fixed April 10, 11 and 12, 2018 for definite commencement of the matter following a request by the EFCC counsel, Sam Ologunorisa (SAN), to enable the prosecution amend the charges, based on an earlier motion dated March 24, 2017.