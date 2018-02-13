A former Chief Judge and National President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressives Union, IEDPU, Justice Saka Yusuf (rtd), is dead.

He died at the late hours of Monday, 12 February, 2018 after a brief illness.

This was confirmed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on his official twitter page.

Saraki wrote, ” My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the late Justice Saka Yusuf who passed away today.

“Justice Saka was a highly cerebral legal luminary, who served as the Kwara State Chief Judge during my tenure as Governor.

“Justice Saka’s contributions to the judiciary will be remembered, and he will surely be missed. May the Almighty Allah (SWT) grant his soul a place amongst the righteous ones.”

The deceased will be buried today at his GRA residence in Ilorin by 10am.