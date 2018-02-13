Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Tuesday said Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, is under a trance in view of wanton insecurity that has engulfed the nation, especially the herdsmen crisis.

Soyinka, who was answering questions during a press conference at the Freedom Park on Lagos Island, Lagos said if he would have the opportunity of meeting Buhari today, he would tell him that he is under a trance.

Soyinka emphasised that the sooner the president got out of the trance, the better for the nation.

He also lamented that the president was committing lots of unforced errors, saying he could not imagine why Buhari should reinstate the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Umar Yusuf who was suspended over questionable circumstances and was being investigated.