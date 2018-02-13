The Economic and Financial Crime Commission has said that it would “show no mercy” in the case involving the reported swallowing of N36m by a ‘snake’ in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation office in Makurdi, Benue State.

An employee of the JAMB, Philomina Chieshe, had during an interrogation by a committee set up to audit the sales of JAMB forms before the board started online sales, said a “mystery snake” sneaked into JAMB accounts office and made away with the N36m cash.

Reacting to the development on its verified twitter handle, the EFCC vowed to ensure a thorough investigation of the case, saying “#TheEagle shows no mercy for money-swallowing snake(s).”

At 06.30pm on Monday, the tweet by the EFCC has had 5,349 retweets, 5,286 likes and over 1,000 comments.

The post, which has generated debate among Nigerians on twitter, was accompanied with an image showing an eagle preying on a snake. It will be recalled that the brand logo of the EFCC is an eagle.

Some Nigerians who reacted to the EFCC’s tweet urged the agency not to be political in its investigation of the matter.

While some hailed the competence of the EFCC, others warned that the ‘snake’ should not be allowed to defeat the eagle.

One of them, who tweeted @UtdFan4, said, “The eagle picks its prey and then flies to a safe location. If it eats the prey, we don’t know, if the prey gives the eagle bribe, we don’t know, if it’s all a camouflage, we still don’t know. In everything let’s just give thanks and appreciate nature.”

Another commentator identified as Yucan Fukof pleaded that the “swallowed money” should be recovered, saying “So the eagle will eat the snake with the money?”

The comments were, however, flooded with pictures showing snakes supposedly having money in their wombs and snakes and eagle clashing among others.

Meanwhile, the JAMB through its Head of Information, Fabian Benjamin said that it has suspended Chieshe over the matter.