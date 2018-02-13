The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised tanker owners to ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles before embarking on any trip.

FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Clement Oladele, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Tuesday.

Oladele said that many of the articulated vehicles were as older as 20 years and easily got broken down on the highways.

“When tankers laden with petroleum developed fault on the roads, they pose threat and danger to the lives and property of other road users.

“We can no longer allow tanker owners to kill innocent souls through negligence of not servicing their vehicles,” the FRSC official said.

He noted that many of the crashes which claimed lives across the country were caused by tankers and other articulated vehicles.

Oladele said that the FRSC has initiated talks with the Bank of Industry on the possibility of granting loan facilities to tanker owners to replace their old vehicles.

He implored tanker drivers to always put seal on drivers’ compartments of their vehicles so as to meet the requirements of bridging or lifting petroleum products from tank farms.

Oladele reiterated FRSC’s commitment to strengthening its safety programmes to ensure motorists’ adherence to safety procedures.