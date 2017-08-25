Nigeria`s Consul General in South Africa, Amb. Godwin Adama, has urged friends of the country not to accommodate or support groups whose activities could upset the peace, tranquillity and undermine the nation’s sovereignty.

“We call on Nigerians in South Africa who may have such tendencies or are already engaged in any such activities to desist forthwith as we are better together than apart,’’ Adama said.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday that the Federal Government would continue to uphold the principle of inclusiveness, equal opportunities and political participation for all Nigerians.

Adama said that the government was upholding such a principle based on the federal system of governance and constitutional democratic practice.

- Advertisement -

“The Federal Government will continue to uphold the principles of inclusiveness, equal opportunities and political participation for all Nigerians predicated on the federal system of governance and constitutional democratic practice in operation in the country.’’

Adama said that government would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law against anyone or group that attempts to disrupt the peace and unity of the country.

According to him, in recent times, there have been some agitations in the country, especially calls for separation by some individuals and groups.

He also said that groups and individuals had been fuelling hate speeches and acrimony that could affect the country.

However, the consul general said that the agitations were expected to fashion out ways to improve democracy and strengthen the country.

“But the government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law against anyone or group that attempts to disrupt the peace and unity of the country,’’ he said.