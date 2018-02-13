Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, on Monday, said religious leaders would pray for God’s wrath on treasury looters who put Nigeria in a state of poverty and deprivation.

Bishop Kukah made the remark during a March Against Trafficking in Persons organised by the Justice Development and Peace Commission of the Catholic Church, in conjunction with the National Agency for the Prohibition in Trafficking in Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP), in Sokoto.

He stressed the need for those who govern Nigeria to fear God in handling the affairs of the country by using resources at their disposal to cushion the suffering of the people.

The Bishop also decried rising cases of human trafficking in Nigeria, saying youths were compelled to leave the country because of hopelessness and deprivation.

Kukah noted with dismay the level of hardship among the people, warning that they would not hesitate to ask for God’s punishment on those who stole public resources at the detriment of the people.

He said the aim of the road walk was to create awareness on the dangers associated with the desire for a desert trip which often led to slavery.

Kukah, to this end, appealed to youths to refrain from endangering their lives by embarking on a perilous journey through the desert to Europe.

“Our young people are under serious pressure because of their ambition and that of their parents. Parents are making things difficult for their children by comparing them to their mates who have achieved success. We call on our people to be responsible parents.”

He urged the federal and state governments to do more to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

Commander of NAPTIP, Sokoto Zonal Office, Mr. Hamisu Tahir, urged Nigerians to join hands in the fight against human trafficking.