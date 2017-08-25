The newly appointed Head of Service in Kogi, Mrs Hasana Lawal, has been retired.

A statement issued on Friday in Lokoja by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade, confirmed the retirement of Lawal.

She was retired barely 72-hours after being appointed as the substantive Head of Service on Aug. 23

Lawal had acted in that capacity from March 15, 2016 and no reason was given for her retirement from the civil service.

Ayoade said that her retirement was with immediate effect.

Both Lawal and Gov. Yahaya Bello hail from Okene Local Government Area of the state.

“The State Government thanks her for her services and wishes her well in her future endeavours,” Ayoade said.

Ayoade, however, said that Bello had graciously appointed Lawal as his new Special Adviser on Civil Service, Labour and Pension matters.

- Advertisement -

She also announced Mrs Deborah Ogunmola as the new Head of Service with effect from Monday.

Ogunmola who hails from Ogori, Ogori-Magongo Local Government Area of the state, joined the service in 1983 and held several positions, including being the Sole Administrator of Mopa-Muro Local Government Council.

She was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Housing until her new appointment .

Ogunmola holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

Ayoade said the governor also approved the appointment of 14 others as special advisers, senior special assistants , special assistant and seven chairmen of boards and parastatal agencies.