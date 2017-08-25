The Ojo campus of Lagos State University (LASU) is to hold a post-humous lecture for Prof. Abubakar Momoh, a former Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences of the university on Monday.

A statement by Sylvester Odion Akhaine, an Associate Professor and Acting Head, Department of Political Science in the university, on Friday said Momoh was being remembered for his contribution to the Department of Political Science in the school.

According to Akhaine, the lecture on “Pan-Africanism Today” will be delivered by Prof. Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja of the Centre for African, African-American and Diaspora Studies, University of North Carolina, United States.

Nongola-Ntalaja is the author of “Revolution and Counter-Revolution in Africa”, “Africa in the New Millennium”, “From Zaire to the Democratic Republic of the Congo”.

He is also the author of “The Congo from Leopold to Kabila: A People’s History”, “Patrice Lumumba: Democracy and Development in Africa”, “A Tribute to Claude Ake”.

Momoh, who died in May after a brief illness in Abuja, was the pioneer Director-General of The Electoral Institute (TEI), the intellectual arm of INEC.

He obtained his Ph.D in Political Theory and started his career as a lecturer in 1988.

He served on various boards and committees including those of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA).

He was the Vice President of African Association of Political Science (AAPS) and the National Treasurer, Academic Staff Union of Universities (1991-1995).

Eminent guests expected at the occasion will include Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former Chairman of INEC and Dr Olisa Agbakoba, a former President of Nigerian Bar Association.

Others are Prof. Adele Jinadu, a former Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, LASU, Prof. Tunde Babawale, a former Director General, Centre for Black African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), and Prof. Kayode Soremekun, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

According to Akhaine, Professors Lanre Fagbohun and Elias Wahab, Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences in LASU, respectively, will host the guests.