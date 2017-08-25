A total of 4,026 pilgrims from Katsina State have left Madina for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where they performed the lesser Hajj.

The Coordinator of the State’s Pilgrims Welfare Board in Madina, Alhaji Aminu Sanyina, disclosed this on Friday in Madina.

Sanyina said that the pilgrims were expected to be moved to Muna on Dhul-Hajji 8, 1438 AH (the twelve month of Islamic calendar) for the commencement of the Hajj rites, proper.

He commended the good conduct exhibited by the pilgrims during their stay in Madina and urged them to behave likewise in Makkah.

- Advertisement -

The pilgrims usually go to Madina to visit the Prophet’s mosque where His grave is and the Baqe’ah graveyard where His wives and companions were buried.

Other places of visit are the Mosque of Quba’, which is the first Mosque built in Islam.

It is also recommended for a pilgrim to pray and supplicate in Quba Mosque, and the last place of visit are the graves of the martyrs of ‘Uhud’.

The ‘Uhud’ is a big mountain in Madina where the Prophet and His companions fought a battle and over 40 companions were martyred there.