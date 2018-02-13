The Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in continuation of its operation Deep Puch 11 has disloged Boko Haram terrorists from one of their highly fortified hideouts in Sambisa forest.

Troops also rescued 19 women and 27 children from the erstwhile Boko Haram enclave while several number of terroriststs were killed in the operation.

Cool Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Theatre Command, disclosed this to newsmen in Maiduguri on Tuesday in a statement.

Nwachukwu said: “Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued their clearance operation against all known hideouts of Boko Haram terrorists within the large expanse of Sambisa forest as part of the ongoing Operation DEEP PUNCH II. It is in this vein that they dislodged Boko Haram terrorists from one of their highly fortified hide outs around S-Shape part of the Sambisa forest close to Sabil Huda.

“The location was also believed to be one of their prized hideouts. However, during a fierce offensive which was supported by Nigerian Air Force, against the terrorists on Monday 12th February 2018, the resilient troops neutralized quite a number of Boko Haram terrorists and captured major armaments, including 2 Spartan Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), 1 Canter truck and 1 Laptop computer belonging to the insurgents”.

He added that the gallant troops also destroyed 8 Gun trucks, several makeshift accommodation and tents.

“Similarly, the troops rescued 19 women and 27 children from the erstwhile terrorists enclave. The highly motivated troops remain dauntless as the operation continues”, the statement reads.