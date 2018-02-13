The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore his detractors and forge ahead with the task of governing the country.

The MURIC’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who stated this while taking a cursory look at the allegations of incompetence, ineffectiveness and lack of performance by critics of the present administration in a statement issued on Monday, urged Nigerians to remain faithful and loyal to the Nigeria project.

It reminded Nigerians that Buhari had remained consistent and uncompromising in spite of his long period of illness.

“We appeal to critics to stop all distractions and allow Buhari to work. Nigeria will reach higher heights if we can give Buhari another mandate in 2019 without a hostile NASS.

“With 2019 on our mind, we implore President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore his detractors and to forge ahead and concluded that they are subjective, emotive and lack merit. The allegations do not truly reflect the realities on ground.

“We urge Nigerians to ignore those wicked rumours. They are designed to distract attention from the good works of the government. Nigerians should not make the same mistake they made in 1985 when Buhari’s transparent military regime was truncated. That interruption brought us to where we are today.

“The same brains behind the 1985 interruption are back at their old game. But they will fail woefully this time around because Nigerians already know them as the real enemies of the people.

“They paint a gloomy picture of the country in general but our findings prove that such a picture remains in the figment of the authors’ imagination. An administration which has a poor understanding of the economy cannot raise external reserve to $42 billion from a paltry $29 billion within two and a half years particularly with falling oil prices.

“Neither can a regime which brandishes a kindergarten economic expertise rescue a country from deep recession within such a short period,” it said.