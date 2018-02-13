The Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, says the National Assembly will not allow concession of any national economic assets.

Dogara said this on Monday in Ajaokuta, Kogi, after a facility tour of Ajaokuta Steel Complex in company with the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

He said that facilities at the complex were capable of transforming the country and blamed the collapse of the steel company over the years on lack of political leadership.

He said that there was no reason for the company to have failed.

Dogara stressed that the National Assembly would complement President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to revive the steel company, which had the potential to generate initial 10,000 jobs for Nigerian Engineers and another two million multi-sectoral jobs.

He remarked that with the willpower shown by the president, 500 million dollars required to complete the project could be sourced from many avenues, including Sovereign Wealth Fund, opened to the government.

On his part, Governor Bello called for effective collaboration among the arms of government at the federal level in pursuit of development in the country.

Bello urged the Federal Government to use a fraction of the recovered looted funds to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Company.