The Kwara House of Assembly on Monday began an investigation into the alleged cut in the January 2018 salaries of workers in the 16 local councils and teachers in Primary and Junior Secondary Schools in the state.

The investigation is being conducted by the House Committee on Public Accounts and that of Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the probe was sequel to complaints by some lawmakers that many teachers in primary schools and local government staff did not receive full January salary inspite of the high allocation.

The Speaker of the House, Dr Ali Ahmad, in his remarks before the commencement of the exercise by the committees, reiterated the commitment of the House toward raising the bar of good governance at the local government level in the state.

Ahmad, who described local government council as the closest tier of government to the people, said the investigation became expedient to permanently address the problem of payment of workers’ salary.

He said the House would be interested in details, which according to him, would assist the parliament in ensuring that all stakeholders were on the same page on payment of workers’ salary at the local government level.

The Speaker urged the council chairmen to embark on farming to serve as alternative means of financing governance to avoid over dependence on the Federation Account for survival.