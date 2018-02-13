No fewer than 250 youths from the Nnewi Federal Constituency of Anambra State, who have undergone training in entrepreneurial skills have benefitted from a seed fund courtesy of Honourable Chris Azubogu.

The youths and unemployed graduates were trained by the Zonal Intervention Project in collaboration with the technology Incubation Center, Nnewi and Hon. Chris Azubogu Federal Constituency Office with special entrepreneurial skills in ICT, leather works, food processing and web design.

Other areas where the youths were trained to include: digital skills and marketing, product packaging and branding, marketing and business strategies, food processing, cosmology, design and production of beads and hats.

Speaking at the graduation of the trainees at the Technology Incubation Center, Hon. Azubuogu said explained that the aim of the exercise is to help the constituency members, who have no means of livelihood to learn a skill, on their own business, earn a decent living and become employers of labour and contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria.

At the presentation of the seed fund that ranges from N20,000 to N30,000, Hon. Azubuogu urged the trainees not to waste the money or spent it on frivolous on things, saying that justification for the benevolence will be complete if it is committed to the purposes it was meant.

“Do not waste this seed being sown in your lives today. The money is little, but if you sow well it will germinate and bear more fruits. Do not despise the days of little beginning. Do not despise today, it is your day of little beginning.”