The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness and disbelief at the death of Senator John Shagaya in a ghastly motor accident, on his way to Langtang, on Sunday.

Abubakar in a statement issued by his Media Office on Monday in Abuja described the late military officer as one of the remarkable and distinguished Nigerians of his generation.

Abubakar described late Shagaya as a wise and adaptable personality.

He recalled the ease with which the deceased transformed from a military officer to a civilian and a democrat, winning the confidence of his people to become an elected Senator.

The Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party also described Shagaya as a gentle and peaceful man.

He said that the invaluable counsel of the deceased would have been very useful at this time of crisis in many parts of the country.

He said that Shagaya, who was a former Army general and senator would be sorely missed by the entire country and specifically the people of Langtang and Plateau State.

The former vice president urged the family of the deceased to courageously accept the reality of his death.