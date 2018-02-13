The Borno Police Command said its men had rescued herdsmen and over 200 cattle from Boko Haram insurgents at Nganzai Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner, Mr Damian Chukwu, disclosed while briefing newsmen at the end of monthly police officers meeting on Monday in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said the herdsmen were rescued on Feb. 2, by a joint operation between the police and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), at Galte Forest in the area.

He explained that the operation was conducted following a tip off which indicated that the insurgents had held a number of herdsmen hostage and were demanding for ransom.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area led a successful operation and engaged the insurgent’s in gun battle.

“The police rescued the herdsmen and their animals while the insurgents fled. The police recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and five round of ammunition”.

Chukwu disclosed that the police had also neutralized two female suicide bombers when they attempted to attack Police Divisional Office in Dikwa local government area of the state.

The commissioner commended the DPO of Nganzai and Dikwa divisions for outstanding performances, noting that for the second time Nganzai police post succeeded in its rescue operation in the past one year.

Commenting on operation against armed robbery, Chukwu said that one armed bandit was killed in gun duel with members of vigilante group at Askira-Tuga road in Damboa, adding that one AK-47 rifle was recovered from the scene of the attack.

He said the command had arrested one Peter Ali in possession of two cars without valid documentation, adding that the suspect admitted the cars were stolen in Abuja and sold to him by one Paul James.

“Also, one Abubakar Umar was arrested by SARS in possession of a Honda Accord car with registration number AT815 FGE, stole from Kano.

“Three other persons Taju Muhammad; Abdulrahaman Zarami and Babagana Ibrahim were also arrested in possession of 10 cell phones suspected to be stolen from a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) operating in the state.

“The police also recovered two 17.5 KVA Mikano and Lister Peters generators which were stole from MTN service station in Marte,” he added.