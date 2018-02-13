The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has said that what the state has was Cattle Market at Okigwe and not Cattle Colony, stating that the state government has encouraged indigenes of the state to go into the cattle business because it is lucrative and that government would continue to support them through ranches.

Governor Okorocha also argued that it is absolutely wrong to associate the Fulanis with the killer herdsmen, insisting that the herdsmen who kill should be treated as criminals, and they should not be used to stigmatise the Fulanis who have men and women who have largely contributed to nation – building.

The governor spoke at the weekend when he received in audience national leaders of the Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim led by its Supreme Head, the Prelate His Eminence Solomon Alao, at the Government House Owerri adding that most Nigerians who had spoken on the issue of herdsmen or Cattle Colony had done so out of emotions and not based on the facts of the matter.

His words, “The fact remains that no one in this country has the right to take another person’s life in whatever disguise. For herdsmen to kill anybody is not right and that must be condemned. But it is wrong to stigmatise the Fulani race because of the actions of some of the herdsmen. We must call a criminal a criminal irrespective of where the person comes from.”

He continued, “We cannot be calling Igbo Kidnappers or 419ers or Niger Delta people terrorists or militants or Hausa people Boko Harams or Fulani people killer herdsmen because of the activities of few criminals from their areas. That is the issue. A criminal is a criminal irrespective of tribe or religion. We cannot allow certain sentiments to becloud our sense of reasoning.”

The governor also stated that the major problem with the nation is not true federalism, or resource control or restructuring or Christianity or Islam, zoning or tribalism but lack of wealth creation adding that what we have in the country is wealth consumption and not wealth creation that the nation needs dearly to overcome many of her challenges.