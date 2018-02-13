Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, on Monday swore in the pioneer president of the State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Solomon Akinteye, with a charge on the judiciary to speed up the process of dispensing justice in order to decongest the courts.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the executive chambers of the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, the governor also urged Akinteye to immediately generate new rules of practice and procedures towards enhancing speedy delivery of justice.

In another ceremony, the governor also administered the oath of office on the new Head of Service, Mrs. Olawumi Ogunesan, and enjoined her to join hands with his administration to enhance the ongoing reform of the civil service.

Ogunesan, who until her appointment was the permanent secretary in the ministry of local government and chieftaincy matters, succeeded Mr. Soji Eniade, who was recently appointed the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Administration upon his retirement.

The governor described the Customary Court of Appeal as a creation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), making it a superior court of record.

He also quoted Section 3 of the Customary Court of Appeal Law, 2008, as stating that the court shall be a superior court of record to which appeals from customary courts shall lie in civil proceedings.