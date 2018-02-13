Former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives and Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development of Nigeria Communication Satellite Ltd, NigComSat, Dr Samson Osagie, yesterday, disclosed of plans by the Federal Government through the company to provide satellite services to the 18 local government areas of Edo State.

He said the development, which will be in partnership with the Edo State Government will enable the state-owned Edo State Broadcasting Service, EBS, have their signals all over West Africa and also help in the educational sector.

Osagie spoke shortly after making presentation to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Emmanuel Agbale.

He said: “We came to Government House to make a presentation to the Edo State Government in areas of collaboration between Nigeria Communication Satellite Company Limited and the Edo State Government on the broadband connectivity with respect to primary and secondary schools with health centres across the state.”

“You know that before, the state of our educational facilities in Edo State has been quite bad, so we intend to help the state government deploy our services to cover all the schools. So that even the governor itself and the Commissioner for Education would be able to assess the happenings in every school and then assist the students in the area of E-learning and E-library to make access to educational materials easy through broadband connectivity. We have also offered them services in our DTH platform where we intend to assist the Edo Broadcasting Service to have their signals all over West Africa.”