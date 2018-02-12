Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has assured contractors handling various projects in the state of prompt release of funds through the Kwara Infrastructure Development Fund (IF-K).

Ahmed gave the assurance on Monday in Ilorin while inspecting the nine kilometers Kulende junction-Sango-UITH-Oke-ose road in Ilorin.

The Governor said IF-K is a sustainable funding window for all capital projects in the state which guarantees timely release of funds.

Ahmed, therefore, reassured the people of the state that all ongoing projects would be taken to completion levels before the end his tenure.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the road project and expressed hope that it would be completed on scheduled.

The Governor thanked the contractor and consultant handling the project for working according to specifications.

While conducting the governor round the road project, the Consultant in charge, Engr Kola Shittu said the project was in 45 per cent completion level and assured the Governor that the project would be completed in October, this year.

The consultant explained that works had progressed more at Oyun bridge to Kwara Polytechnic gate and Kwara Polytechnic gate to Oke-Ose sections with earth work and drainages.

He added that less attention was currently being given to Kulende to Oyun bridge section as a result of heavy traffic along the area.

Shittu thanked Gov. Ahmed for prompt release of fund for the project, promising that the project would be delivered on scheduled.