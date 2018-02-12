The Commissioner of Police in Borno, Mr Damian Chukwu, has expressed concern over the spate of rape cases in the state and called on victims to seek redress.

Chukwu said this while briefing newsmen after the monthly police officers’ meeting in Maiduguri on Monday.

He stated that proactive sensitisation measures were necessary to promote attitudinal change in the people and stressed the need to address the menace.

“We are recording rape cases on a daily basis. You find a 60 year-old man defiling a four year-old girl.

“I call on people to change their attitude toward rape suspects and stop making unnecessary pleas to save them.

“It is disheartening to see victims’ families asking the police to drop charges against rape suspects.

“Unless we change this attitude, we will continue to witness rape in the society,” he said.

Commenting on the security situation in the state, Chukwu said that the command recorded four suicide bombing incidents in January.

Chukwu disclosed that the incidents occurred at Muna, Dalori and Konduga, while policemen neutralised two female suicide bombers while trying to infiltrate Dikwa Police Division.

He called on the communities to be vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to check suicide bomb attacks in the society.

The commissioner stated that the command had evolved effective measures to enhance its operations and protect lives and property in the state.