Prof. Doknan Sheni, the Vice Chancellor, Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, on Monday, said the university was set for accreditation of its additional 15 programmes by National Universities Commission (NUC).

The vice chancellor made the disclosure at a news conference at the university’s Senate Chambers.

He said “all is now set for yet another round of accreditation of 15 additional programmes by NUC come May this year.

“A total of 17 programmes were accredited by the commission two years ago; we are now prepared for NUC with additional 15 programmes.”

Sheni, whose tenure would expire by February ending, expressed gratitude to God for achievements during his two tenures, which he said stabilised the university system.

He identified some of the achievements to include accreditation of 17 programmes 12 years after the establishment of the institution and successful holding of its first convocation last year.

He added that “we have been able to complete the Library Complex, build road networks, did landscaping, fencing, established several laboratories including that of languages, Internet/web site, power from NESCO and built more students hostels.

“People, especially parents and students, have developed interest in PLASU such that we are now admitting about 1, 500 students at a time.”

The vice chancellor noted that the success story of the university would not be complete without appreciating TETfund and the Plateau Government, which he said did not fail the management.

He, however, listed some of the institution’s challenges to include the lack of water, staff accommodation, street lights, pension scheme for staff and inadequate funding.

He solicited support from well meaning citizens of the state and corporate organisatioons to transform the university to world class in no distant time.