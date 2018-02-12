Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted four containers loaded with prohibited Tramadol pharmaceutical products with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N110 million.

The Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Mr Jibrin Musa, told journalists on Monday in Lagos that the 40-foot containers were impounded between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7.

Musa said that the prohibited pharmaceutical products were controlled and regulated from importation into the country.

“The container No; MRSU 3637149 contained 936 cartons of tramadol Hydrochoride tablet (225MG) and 56 cartons of Collstop Chlorpheniramine Maleate Capsules (4MG).

“Another container No; MRKU 6196764 contained 368 cartons of tramadol capsules BP (120MG), 192 cartons of tramadol capsules (250mg) and 160 cartons of Dobumol Anagestic.

“Third container No, MRSU 3516384 contained 554 cartons of tramadol capsules BP (120mg), and 176 cartons of Col-cap.

“The forth container No MRKU 6058282 containing 200 cartons of tramadol (225mg), 330 cartons of Ibramol, 198 cartons Col-Caps (4mg) and 453 cartons of Rally Extral (50mg).

“The container was imported by Villa Gold Pharmacy from India,“ Musa said.

He said that a suspect was apprehended along with the seizure and had been granted administrative bail while investigation was ongoing.

According to the Apapa Customs boss, the drugs consignment would aggravate the already tense situation if it finds its ways into the country.

He said that the command generated N31.01 billion in January 2018 compared to the N25.95 billion it generated in the corresponding period of 2017.

“It is worthy to note that the annual target for the Apapa Area Command in 2018 is N462 billion and N35.5 billion it is expected to generate on monthly basis,” he said.

He said that the command would soon start the Nigerian Integrated Customs Information System training to block revenue leakages and increase the compliance level.