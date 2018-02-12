The Nigerian Governors’ Forum has backed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on the call for decentralisation of the country’s police structure.

Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, while addressing journalists after the two-day summit on national security organised by the Senate in Abuja, said most of the governors have agreed that state police should be introduced.

While noting the fears expressed by some governors on the cost implication, Yari said the new policing system would be introduced in phases.