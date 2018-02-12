The Kebbi State Government said it had spent over N2 billion on the provision of potable and safe drinking water in 2017 to safeguard the health of the people against water borne diseases.

The Commissioner of Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa, stated this while defending the ministry’s budget for 2018 before the Kebbi House of Assembly in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

“The performance of the last year’s budget was very impressive as we expended N2 billion out of the proposed capital expenditure.

“We also spent N98 million out of the N100 million proposed recurrent expenditure in 2017,” he said.

Kangiwa said that over N6 billion was proposed for 2018 by the ministry as part of the government’s commitment to improve the standard of living and social services to the people in all the 21 local government areas.

The commissioner commended the support and cooperation the ministry received from the state of assembly.

The Chairman of the Joint Committees on Finance, Appropriation and Budget Monitoring and Economic Planning, Alhaji Umaru Sarkin-Shanu, commended the commissioner for his performance.

He also assured that the legislative would continue to support and assist the executive to ensure the improvement of standards of living of the people in the state.