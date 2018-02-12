The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has called on the Gombe State Government to expand the treatment of acute malnutrition in the State from the present three to cover all the eleven local government areas of the state.

Officer in charge, UNICEF Nigeria Bauchi Field Office, Drissa Yeo, made the call during the opening ceremony of the 2018 States Engagement Plan Development meeting for Gombe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Plateau and Taraba States held in Gombe.

The Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) is been implemented in three Local Government Areas of the State, which include Nafada, Gombe and Dukku and very recently Kaltungo.

According to Mr. Yeo, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, should direct the release of N248 million supports for the programme and expansion of the programme from the three Local Governments to cover all the eleven Local Government Areas of Gombe State.

UNICEF also called on the Gombe state Government to buy-in to the Female Teachers’ Training Scholarship Scheme (FTTSS) project by endorsing an MoU to sponsor more girls and enunciate a policy on recruitment and deployment of more female teachers and FTTSS graduates to teach in rural schools.

It also called on the Governor to continue to support the committees and all concerned arms of Government to cooperate and enable passage of the Child Rights Law.

Acting Secretary to the Gombe State Government (SSG), Mr. James Pisagih, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Duties, Alhaji Mohammed Usman Shamaki, commended the Bauchi office of UNICEF and other programme implementing partners for their efforts towards improving the lives of women and children in the state.

He also commended UNICEF for efforts towards eradicating malnutrition in the State through the distribution of plumpy nuts called on the organization to reconsider its decision of withdrawing its support to HIV intervention in the State.

He said: “With the intervention of the UNICEF ‘D’ Field Office, Gombe state Coordinating Office, GOMSACA and implementing partners, cases of HIV has reduced tremendously in the State from 8.2 percent to 4.0 percent. Regrettably, UNICEF has withdrawn its support to HIV interventions in the State.”