Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, His Most Eminence, David Bob-Manuel, has declared that Federal Government has a major role to play in containing the incessant attacks of herdsmen across the country.

Bob-Manuel also said that prayers are what has been sustaining the country and urged Christians to maintain their peaceful disposition, to move the nation.

The cleric made the appeal yesterday, while speaking on the state of the nation and other sundry issues, during their national crusade with the theme: “The Year to Flourish in Righteousness”, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He charged Federal Government to nip the herdsmen menace, which has claimed lives and destroyed unquantifiable property in parts of the country in the bud.

The Baba Aladura stated: “Federal Government has a major role to play in addressing the herdsmen menace. This is because they (Federal Government) have the forces to tackle the activities of the herdsmen.

”Our leaders should listen to the cries of Nigerians. As the President of the country, nothing stops him (Muhammadu Buhari) from ordering his men (security agents) to tackle herdsmen headlong. I believe strongly Federal Government has a major role to play to bring peace in the country”, he stressed.

Speaking further on the 2019 elections, Bob-Manuel charged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to obtain their permanent voters’ card (PVC), so that they could vote into power, politicians that have the fear of God.

“Nigerians, especially Christians, should participate in the 2019 elections. They should get their permanent voters’ card, so that they would be able to vote somebody that has fear of God into power; so that we do not much problem in the country”, he said

The Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim promised that the clerics would continue to pray for the nation’s leaders, so that Nigerians could enjoy dividends of good governance.

He said: “Religious leaders should continue to pray for the leaders to lead us aright. I believe that what is sustaining the country is prayer. We should not relent.

“We are also appealing to Christians to maintain the peaceful disposition they are known for. We should seek peace and pursue peace. Christians should be patient because, if we want to retaliate to attacks, there would be chaos in the country.

“I appeal to the over 50 million Nigerian Christians to remain peaceful. Let us endure and forgive one another for this this country to stay”, he appealed.