The National Executive Council (NEC), of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called on the federal government to immediately tackle the rising cases of herdsmen attacks across the country.

This is even as it passed a vote of on the association’s president. Ifeyinwa Omowole for giants strides achieved in steering the affairs of the association.

In a nine-point communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Jos, Plateau state, the council hailed the Federal Government and security agencies for dislodging insurgents and degrading their activities in the north east region.

It however, expressed worry over the wanton destruction of lives and property by suspected herdsmen across the country and tasked the federal government to find lasting solution to the crisis with a view to ending the blood shed that is threatening national peace, security and corporate co-existence of Nigerians.

The NEC decried the untold hardship Nigerians are forced to put up with as a result of the unabated fuel scarcity and hike in prices of petroleum products and appealed to the federal government and relevant agencies to make the commodity available across the country in the interest of national development.

“NAWOJ commends the Federal Government for the steps taken to review upwards the minimum wage of civil servants and charges the newly inaugurated committee on minimum wage to expedite action, so as to reduce the suffering of workers in the country.

“The Association commends the role of journalists in mobilising members of the public for nation building and promoting democratic principles in reportage.

“NEC condemns the increasing cases of acts of brutalization of journalists in the course of discharging their legitimate duties, by unpatriotic members of the society and some security agencies and calls for restraint.

“NEC in session applauded the leadership style and developmental strides of the national president of NAWOJ, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, in uplifting the association to greater heights and passed a vote of confidence on her and the national officers.

“NEC particularly commended the NAWOJ president for building the capacity of members to meet up with challenges of new information technology practice of the profession,” it said.

The association called on women in the country to register with any political party of their choice, seek leadership positions within the party structure and be involved in democratic processes.

The communiqué said that such would position them strategically and guarantee women’s involvement in governance come 2019.

NAWOJ advocated for a sustainable Girl-child enrollment, retention and completion of school and appeals to relevant stakeholders to intensify efforts so as to bridge the gap in girl-child education in Nigeria.

“NEC expressed satisfaction with the prevailing peace in the Plateau and commended the state government for ensuring peaceful co-exitence among the people and providing infrastructure development in the state,” it said.