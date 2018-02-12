The Nigerian Army has begun its 2018 practical promotion examination for 173 officers from the rank of lieutenant to captain, an official said.

Maj.-Gen. Adeku Salihu, the Examination President, flagged-off the one week exercise at the headquarters of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, on Monday.

Salihu, also the Commander of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, Niger State, said the 173 male and female officers were drawn from formations and units across the country.

“The candidates will be tested on their competence level, professional and intellectual ability in the discharge of their duties.

“Candidates will be tested on tactics and low conflict; map reading; radio communication; skill-at-arms proficiency test; driving and maintenance; administration in field and French language.

“The test is intended to prepare candidates to attain the senior staff course and ascertain their improvement, knowledge and standard to military profession.

“The exercise will be used to assess candidates’ knowledge in command and tactical employment of a mechanised infantry company in all stages of war,” he said.

Salihu also said that candidates must obtain a minimum of 50 per cent in each subject and 60 per cent overall, to pass the examination.

He pointed out that any candidate caught indulging in examination malpractice would be disqualified on the spot and charged.

The commander said the examination would be conducted by Directing Staff as the questions were drawn from the approved syllabus.