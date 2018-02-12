Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto on Monday canvassed more public awareness to address human trafficking in the country.

Kukah spoke in Sokoto at the end of a road-work organised by the diocesan Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) in collaboration with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Sokoto zonal office.

The road-work was tagged, “End Human Trafficking Now.”

Kukah said that human trafficking campaign was a collective responsibility that needed no religious, tribal or ethnic colouration to promote as its consequences would always affect the society at large.

“So we need to return to our senses as individuals in order to achieve a better country of our dream.

“This is a campaign that the mosques and churches need to embark on for all of us to successfully achieve our desired goal of becoming a human-trafficking-free society.

“Thus, we thank the Federal Government for setting up NAPTIP that has embarked generally on a massive awareness to address the situation in the country.

“But, we need to do more as individuals and collectively to ensure a better future for our generation leaders,” Kukah said.

He appealed to the youths to engage more in better ways of living and always avoid any act that could bring shame to the future of the country.

“God has a plan for every one of us as no one has come to this world by accident.

“Therefore, we should always believe that despite the difficulties and trials, God always has plans for our lives,” he said.

The bishop also prayed for the nation’s leaders that they would be successful in the task of governance.

He appealed to parents to be responsible by taking good care of their children.

Kukah also advised various media organisations to always highlight the dangers that human trafficking could pose to the society.