President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with security chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja.

At the end of the meeting which lasted three hours, no official was willing to take questions from state house correspondents.

The heads of Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, attended the meeting.

It was gathered that it was about the security situation in the country.

When approached, Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, declined to speak with reporters on the outcome of the meeting.