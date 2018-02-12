Sokoto state government has signed an agreement with the World Bank for the construction of 500km rural roads across the state.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner of finance, Malam Saidu Umar, in a statement issued to reporters in Sokoto Monday.

“The agreement covers different locations spread across the three senatorial zones of Sokoto State.

“We have kept to our part of the bargain by releasing our counterpart fund. We’re awaiting the arrival of the team from the World Bank to finalise other details of the agreement.

“We hope to identify the roads together with their team and agree on the time-frame for execution,” the statement added.

The commissioner said the Aminu Waziri Tambuwal administration decided to key into the World Bank’s Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP) so as to improve transport conditions, by opening up rural areas in all parts of the state.

He added that one of the cardinal objectives of the present administration is to provide projects and services that would stand the test of time.

“We hope to see to the execution of the project as soon as possible,” he added.