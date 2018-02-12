The Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Dr Kabiru Gaya, has said that the National Assembly will continue to support people-oriented projects in various constituencies across the country.

Gaya spoke in Enugu when the Amodu Awkunanaw community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state honoured him for attracting a road project to the community.

The former Kano State Governor was represented by the Senior Legislative Adviser to the Senate President, Mr Idris Abdulmalik.

He said that as the representatives of the people, their duties were to bring smiles on the faces of those they represented.

Gaya assured the people that the Akpasha-Umuatugbuoma – Amodu – Obofia – Umueze road which he facilitated for construction was included in the 2017 budget.

The senator said that the government would ensure its timely completion.

The lawmaker expressed delight on the recognition given to him by the community and dedicated the honour to the 8th National Assembly.

Gaya, who was conferred with a traditional title of ‘Eze Udo’ which means king of peace, said that he was appreciative of the kindness shown him by the people.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Prof. Osita Ogbu, thanked the Federal Government for its intervention in the construction of their roads.

Ogbu said that the ongoing road construction which cut across three communities was a big relief to the people of the area.

He said that such gesture was the first of its kind in their community by any tier of government.

Ogbu said that it was gratifying for the Federal Government to show such level of intervention even on a state road.

He, however, expressed dismay that no modern equipment had been mobilised on the site by the contractor except occasionally one or two hired old and rickety caterpillars that broke down at will.

“History is made because our community which has assumed the incognito status of the proverbial Nazareth from which nothing good was logically expected from has become the trigger of construction of federal roads.

“Some people never believed that this will ever happen in their lifetime. We, therefore, sing a song of contentment,” he said.

Ogbu appealed to him to ensure that a more reputable contractor was awarded the road contract.

The traditional ruler of Okpebe Amodu, Igwe Chris Ngene while conferring the title, thanked Gaya, who facilitated the award of the contract, adding that the former Kano State Governor.