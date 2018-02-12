The Kano State Fire Service said on Monday that it saved 158 lives and goods worth N809 million from the 93 fire outbreaks in the state in January.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, however told newsmen in Kano that 12 lives were lost in the incidents.

Mohammed said about 110 shops were affected in the fire outbreaks while property valued at N382 million were destroyed during the period.

The public relation’s officer did not give the actual number of residential houses that were affected.

He said that the service received 89 rescue calls and 19 false alarms from the residents during the month.

Mohammed attributed the major causes of the fire outbreaks to the use of inferior electrical materials, poor handling of electrical appliances, cooking gas and boiling ring as well as accidents.

He advised the residents to always be careful with electrical appliances in their homes and shops.