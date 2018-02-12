Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has asked the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), to expose criminal herdsmen among them.

Speaking at a national executive council meeting of MACBAN at Minna, Niger state on Sunday, Sanusi said not all herdsman are criminals.

The emir said Nigerians should avoid “ethnic profiling” whenever a crime is committed.

“Nigerians should avoid ethnic profiling whenever a crime was committed, criminals have no tribal marks,” Sanusi said.

“MACBAN should liaise with the governors of Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa and Kano states who have indicated interest to allocate grazing reserves, with a view to developing them.”

On his part, Gidado Siddiki, zonal chairman of MACBAN, said the solution to the conflict between herders and famers is to engage all the stakeholders.

He commended the approaches of Willie Obiano and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governors of Anambra and Enugu states respectively, towards ending the farmers-herdsmen crisis.

“[The] conflict between herdsmen and farmers has a long history; the solution has been to engage all stakeholders to find an amicable solution to the conflict,” he said.

“We commend Obiano and Ugwuanyi who have been able to effectively stem the recurring clashes between farmers and herders at a time their other peers and the federal government are at a loss on how to handle the clashes.”

The meeting was also attended by Muhammadu Barkindo Musdafa, Lamido of Adamawa; Ango Abdullahi and Aliyu Tilde among others.